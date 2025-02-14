Jubilee Metals successfully commences high grade copper production

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP), a diversified metals producer with operations in South Africa and Zambia, has announceds an operational update at its Zambian copper business.

Further to the announcement of 6 February 2025, the Company has now successfully commenced with the processing of the new high-grade copper feed material at its Roan concentrator facility. The material feed grade is in-line with management expectations with current feed assays exceeding 1.6% Cu, approximately double the grade of material previously processed at Roan and forms part of Roan’s accelerated production plan to recoup part of the lost production over a short period of time.

The increased feed grades are expected to have a marked increase in the production of copper units from Roan which holds a processing capacity of 45 000 tonnes per month. The Company looks forward to providing further updates on the back of the operational performance at Roan.

As previously announced, Jubilee Metals has secured the rights to an initial 200 000 tonnes of high-grade copper feed material. Jubilee holds the option to increase the allocation of copper feed material with the potential to secure a long-term feed supply of this high-grade material.

