Jubilee Metals Group to publish its unaudited half-yearly results Monday 20th March

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP; Altx: JBL), a leader in diversified metals processing, with operations in Africa, has announced that it will publish its unaudited half-yearly results for the six-month period ended 31 December 2022 on Monday 20 March 2023.

Analyst conference call and webcast

Jubilee will host a conference call and webcast for analysts at 09:00 am UK time on 20 March 2023. To attend the analyst call please contact investor relations at [email protected]

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is an industry leading metal recovery business focussed on the retreatment and metals recovery from mine tailings, waste, slag, slurry and other secondary materials generated from mining operations.