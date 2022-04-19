Twitter
Jubilee Metals Group to hold Annual General Meeting in London

Jubilee Metals Group plc

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP), the AIM and Altx traded metals processing company, has today given notice that a General Meeting will be held at 11.00 a.m. (UK time), 12 p.m. (SA time), on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 at the offices of Fladgate LLP, 16 Great Queen Street, London, WC2B 5DG, to transact the business as stated in the notice of GM.

The purpose of the GM is to address the special resolution carried over from the Annual General Meeting held on the 29th December 2021 which, further to the ordinary resolution passed (as Resolution 5) at the AGM, empowers the directors of the Company to allot equity securities for cash as more fully described in the Circular referred to below. Although the Company has no immediate intentions to use this authority, this resolution is proposed by the Board to offer additional flexibility in the structuring of potential future transactions as part of the Company’s global drive to seek value accretive opportunities.

In addition, a further special resolution is introduced to assist with the holding of electronic based shareholder meetings (hybrid meetings) to offer flexibility in conducting shareholder meetings within the current environment that might impact the ability to hold in person meetings.

The Circular, including the notice of General Meeting, will be posted today to all shareholders and will also be available on the Company’s website at www.jubileemetalsgroup.com. Instructions on how shareholders can cast their votes for the AGM are included in the Notice of AGM.

Salient Dates:

Shareholders on the register who are entitled to receive the notice of GM (SA) Friday, 08 April 2022
 Notice of GM posted to shareholders Tuesday, 19 April 2022
 Last date to trade in order to be eligible to participate in and vote at the GM (SA)   Monday, 9 May 2022
Record date for the purposes of determining which shareholders areentitled to participate in and vote at the GM (SA)  Thursday, 12 May 2022
Record date for the purposes of determining which shareholders are entitled to participate in and vote at the GM (UK)                                        Thursday, 12 May 2022
Latest time and date for receipt of CREST Proxy Instruction and other uncertificated instructions (UK)11:00 a.m. (UK time)Thursday, 12 May 2022
Latest time and date for receipt of Proxy Forms, Dematerialised Holding Instruction and other uncertified instructions (SA) 12 p.m. (SA time)Thursday, 12 May 2022
General Meeting11 a.m. (UK time), 12 p.m. (SA time) Monday, 16 May 2022
 Results of the General Meeting released on RNS and SENS Monday, 16 May 2022
Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

