Jubilee Metals Group Inyoni PGM and Chrome operation has recommenced production

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP), the AIM and Altx traded metals processing company, today announced that its operations have recommenced in strict adherence to the updated lock down Rules & Regulations as set out by the South African authorities. The Company’s Inyoni Surface PGM and Chrome Operation has recommenced production, and its Windsor JV PGM Operation is preparing to recommence production shortly.

This follows the temporary shutdown of the Company’s operations in South Africa in line with the 21 day nationwide lock down enforced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic (the ‘Pandemic’), as announced on 24 March 2020 and extended by a further 14 days to 30 April 2020. Staff at both operations has been reduced to include only critical staff to maintain continuous operations.

The Company has enforced strict health and security measures to ensure that its employees and team are adequately and appropriately protected during this period, and it continues to work closely with the South African authorities.

Jubilee is reviewing the situation with regard to its further chrome operations which currently remain on hold as a result of the Pandemic. Further updates will follow in parallel to any new developments and announcements by President Ramaphosa during the lock down period in South Africa.

Jubilee Metals Group’s Zambian Kabwe Operation continues to operate its copper refinery with all other project related work on-hold during this time.

