Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Jubilee Metals Group Directors increase stake in company

DirectorsTalk Interviews

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP), the AIM and Altx traded metals processing company, announced that it was notified on 28 January 2021, that Colin Bird, Non- Executive Chairperson of the Company, purchased 500 000 Jubilee ordinary shares of 1 pence each at a price of 10.77 pence (ZAR 223.26 cents) and Leon Coetzer, Chief Executive Officer of the Company purchased 500 000 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each at a price of 10.90 pence (ZAR 225.96 cents) per Ordinary Share. Following the share purchases, Colin Bird is interested in 500 000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.022% and Leon Coetzer is interested in 527 810 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.024% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Leon Coetzer, Jubilee Metals CEO, commented: “Along with my Chairperson, I am pleased to be acquiring a further stake in Jubilee at this exciting stage in the Company’s development. The strong support we experience from our shareholders, institutional and retail, is an endorsement of Jubilee’s developments to date and I am very excited about the future growth and prospects of our Company.”

The Directors’ interests in the shares of the Company as of today are as follows:

Number of

ordinary shares                   %

C Bird (Direct)
L Coetzer (Direct)
Dr M Phosa (Indirect)1		500 000
527 8102
727 384		0.022
0.024
0.122
Total3 755 194  0.168

1= Dr Phosa holds his interest in Jubilee through his trust NMP Trust of which he is a trustee.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Jubilee Metals Group Plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Jubilee Metals Group Plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.