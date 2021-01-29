Jubilee Metals Group Directors increase stake in company

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP), the AIM and Altx traded metals processing company, announced that it was notified on 28 January 2021, that Colin Bird, Non- Executive Chairperson of the Company, purchased 500 000 Jubilee ordinary shares of 1 pence each at a price of 10.77 pence (ZAR 223.26 cents) and Leon Coetzer, Chief Executive Officer of the Company purchased 500 000 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each at a price of 10.90 pence (ZAR 225.96 cents) per Ordinary Share. Following the share purchases, Colin Bird is interested in 500 000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.022% and Leon Coetzer is interested in 527 810 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.024% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Leon Coetzer, Jubilee Metals CEO, commented: “Along with my Chairperson, I am pleased to be acquiring a further stake in Jubilee at this exciting stage in the Company’s development. The strong support we experience from our shareholders, institutional and retail, is an endorsement of Jubilee’s developments to date and I am very excited about the future growth and prospects of our Company.”

The Directors’ interests in the shares of the Company as of today are as follows:

Number of

ordinary shares %

C Bird (Direct)

L Coetzer (Direct)

Dr M Phosa (Indirect)1 500 000

527 8102

727 384 0.022

0.024

0.122 Total 3 755 194 0.168

1= Dr Phosa holds his interest in Jubilee through his trust NMP Trust of which he is a trustee.