Jubilee Metals Group Board members buy shares in company

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP/Altx: JBL), a leader in diversified metals processing, with operations in Africa ,has stated that it was notified on 16 February 2023, that Leon Coetzer, Chief Executive Officer of the Company purchased 270 000 ordinary Jubilee shares of 1 pence each at a price of 9.1 pence (ZAR 198.1 cents) per Ordinary Share and Ollie Oliveira, Independent Non-Executive Chairperson of the Company, purchased 326 000 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 9.114 pence (ZAR 198.4 cents) per Ordinary Share.

Following the share purchases, Leon Coetzer is interested in 797 810 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.03% of the issued share capital of the Company and Ollie Oliveira is interested in 340 000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.012% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Jubilee Metals Group was also notified that Colin Bird, former Non-Executive Chairperson of the Company, purchased 200 000 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each at a price of 9.37 pence (ZAR 203.98 cents).