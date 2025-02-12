Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Jubilee Metals CEO on accelerating copper production (LON:JLP)

Copper Production

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) Chief Executive Officer Leon Coetzer caught up with DirectorsTalk for an exclusive interview to discuss accelerating copper production, issuance of shares and when we can expect the step-up in production.

Q1: Leon, could you give us more context into this high-grade copper material and why this is important now for Jubilee Metals?

A1: We’ve faced quite a challenging period in Zambia during December and January, where our team had to react to several challenges being posed at a time when we had just completed the capitalisation, upgrade, commissioning, and successful ramp-up of our Roan operations.

So, we were set to really deliver on what we had promised our investors, only for that to be ripped from under our feet when the country suffered from a severe power crisis and outages, which forced us to bring to a standstill our operations while we addressed the power situation.

We came out the other side, fortunately, quite stronger with a new power agreement, which is no longer reliant on a single source of supply but a distributed supply. And since roughly about the 20th of January, we’ve been receiving constant, consistent power. So, that crisis was addressed and diverted.

We also, as a group, then came together to see how we recover from this lost production at a time when we had fully ramped up our operation and we are very fortunate that we’ve been able to secure significant quantities of very high-grade feed material that we can process through this facility, because this facility has the capability of doing both high-grade feed run-of-mine material as well as waste. It afforded us the opportunity to secure this material and process it through simultaneously to claw back time lost, claw back some of the copper units we had lost during this time, because that step-up in our copper production is so eagerly sought and looked for by our investors. It’s a marker that we’ve been chasing down quite hard.

Q2: Now, the issuance of shares, even though it’s a small amount to support the transaction, comes as a surprise. What motivated the decision?

A2: Of course, share issuance is always a very sensitive topic and something the board takes extremely seriously. What really drove this particular decision was the opportunity set, the opportunity set that not only are we able to buy this high-grade material from our cash reserves to get going at Roan and start clawing back, but at the same time to be able to secure the exclusive right to the full quantity of this vast amount of high-grade material that’s come onto the market.

That’s why we took the decision to support the cash investment with a small equity commitment to the owners of this material.

If you just look at the maths, we’re making roughly a £2 million investment through our equity to secure nearly $30 million contained copper value into our operations with the option of running our operations over an extended period on this higher grade. Yes, it’s a frustration, it’s a small amount of equity, but still, it is equity.

The returns it offers to our company, to our investors, are so significant that it’s an opportunity we simply could not miss.

Q3: How soon do you expect this transaction to translate into increased copper production?

A3: We’re pushing really hard. As we say in the announcement, all systems go. We fully expect by coming Monday to already be on this new material and it to start impacting our copper production profile.

We’ll be very eager to bring that out to the market to actually confirm to the market the amount of copper and the step-up of copper production. This means for our company and how much of the lost time we are now able to recoup through increased copper production.

So, absolutely expecting that to come through in the coming week.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Jubilee Metals Group plc

Jubilee Metals Powers Forward with Copper Expansion – Zeus Capital

Jubilee Metals Group Plc boosts copper output in Zambia with stable power and new high-grade material agreements, driving operational recovery and growth.

Jubilee Metals Group Secures High-Grade Copper to Fast-Track Production Recovery (Video)

Jubilee Metals Group boosts copper output with high-grade material and strategic growth, as CEO Leon Coetzer outlines efficient, sustainable expansion plans.
Copper Production

Jubilee Metals implements strategy to accelerate copper production

Jubilee Metals Group boosts copper production in South Africa and Zambia, securing high-grade material and stable power for Roan operations.
Copper Production

Jubilee Metals’ Roan to restart with new power supply agreement granted

Jubilee Metals secures regulatory approval for a new power supply deal in Zambia, set to boost operations with reliable energy from January 2025.
Jubilee Metals Group plc

Jubilee Metals on track to achieve and exceed chrome guidance

Jubilee Metals Group updates on its H1 FY2025 performance in South Africa and Zambia, highlighting impressive chrome increases.
Jubilee Metals Group plc

Jubilee Metals CEO Leon Coetzer addresses Zambian power concerns (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals' CEO Leon Coetzer discusses key updates on Zambian operations, addressing power outage challenges and their impact on production.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.