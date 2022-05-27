Jubilee announces Manuel Lino Silva de Sousa Oliveira as independent non-executive

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) has announced, following the earlier announcement confirming the appointment of Manuel Lino Silva de Sousa Oliveira (Ollie De Sousa-Oliveira) as independent non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect and his appointment as Chairman effective 1 June 2022, the granting of a total of 24 500 000 options to directors in accordance with its approved Share Option Plan.

Director Number of options granted Vesting date Strike price (pence) Strike price(ZAR cents)at current exchange rates 9 000 000 26 May 2023 15 297 3 000 000 26 May 2024 19 376 3 000 000 26 May 2025 24 475 Total – Ollie Oliveira 15 000 000 2 000 000 26 May 2022 6 119 2 500 000 01 Oct 2022 7 139 3 000 000 01 Oct 2023 8 158 Total – Nicholas Taylor 7 500 000 1 000 000 26 May 2022 10 198 1 000 000 26 May 2023 19 376 Total – Evan Kirby 2 000 000

In the cases of Ollie Oliveira and Nicholas Taylor, the options have been priced based on the market price at the time of their appointments, with further tranches priced at a premium. The options are valid for a period of 10 years from the date of grant. The directors do not have any current interests in the issued capital of the Company. Following the grant of the above options, total options granted in terms of the Company’s approved Share Option Scheme represents approximately 5.9% of the issued capital of Jubilee Metals Group after the issue of the Option Shares.

Related Party Transactions

The award of options to the directors are regarded as related party transactions under the AIM Rules. Accordingly, the independent directors (being all of the directors other than Messrs Oliveira, Taylor and Kirby) consider, having consulted with SPARK Advisory Partners Limited as nominated adviser, that the terms of the transaction are fair and reasonable insofar as its shareholders are concerned.