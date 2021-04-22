JTC PLC Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM now published

Further to the release of JTC plc (LON:JTC) final results announcement on 13 April 2021, the Company announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020, and a circular containing the Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting, have been published on the Company’s website www.jtcgroup.com/investor-relations and copies sent to shareholders, together with a Form of Proxy.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the following documents have been submitted to and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

– 2020 Annual Report and Accounts

– Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting

– Form of Proxy for the 2021 Annual General Meeting

Participation and Voting at the AGM

The Board values the opportunity to engage with Shareholders who, under normal circumstances, are very welcome to attend the AGM in person, however the health and safety of the Company’s shareholders, employees and officers remains paramount. In light of Government measures to reduce the transmission of Covid-19, and specifically the ‘physical distancing’ and ‘safer travel’ guidance which currently applies in Jersey, Shareholders are encouraged to appoint a proxy in order to vote on the matters being considered at the AGM. Shareholders may appoint a proxy via the CREST electronic proxy appointment service or by completing a Proxy Form.

Shareholders are encouraged to submit any questions they may have for the Board before the AGM by emailing agm@jtcgroup.com by no later than 5 p.m. on 22 May 2021. Please include the Shareholder’s name and Shareholder Reference Number (which can be found on the share certificate or proxy form) in your email. Answers to the questions on key themes will be published on the Company’s website (www.jtcgroup.com/investor-relations) on 24 May 2021.

The JTC Plc Board will continue to monitor the situation, should Government advice dictate that changes to the arrangements for the AGM are necessary details will be published on the Company’s website and announced via the Regulatory News Service.