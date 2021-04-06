JTC completes acquisition of RBC cees Limited

JTC plc (LON:JTC), the global provider of fund, corporate and private client services, has confirmed the completion of its acquisition of RBC cees Limited from RBC Holdings (Channel Islands) Limited, part of RBC Wealth Management. The acquisition was announced on 10th December 2020 and has now received the necessary regulatory approvals.

CEES is a market leading employee benefits platform with an internationally diverse blue-chip corporate client base. It offers a broad range of employee benefit plans and product structures, is expert in the administration of a number of asset classes and provides client support services as well as administration.

The acquisition expands JTC’s Institutional Client Services footprint in the Channel Islands and the UK, adding approximately 180 employees and a book of over 430 corporate relationships and more than 890 plans.

The acquisition is complementary to JTC’s existing corporate and trustee services and significantly enhances the Group’s employee benefits offering, expanding a service line that has good organic growth potential due to market trends that support the increasing adoption of employee share ownership programmes.