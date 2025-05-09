Follow us on:

European stocks rally as global trade optimism gains momentum

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

Investor attention has turned sharply positive as hopes of a breakthrough in US-China trade negotiations drive European markets higher. This renewed optimism is setting the stage for potential long-term gains as the world’s two largest economies edge closer to easing the tariffs that have weighed on global trade for years. Market participants are positioning themselves ahead of what could be a pivotal shift in the international economic landscape.

European stocks surged in early trading, led by a 0.3% rise in the pan-European STOXX 600 index. Germany’s DAX outperformed its regional peers, climbing by 0.7%, supported by strength in the energy and raw materials sectors. Both sectors posted the strongest gains of the session as investors bet on increased global demand if trade barriers are relaxed. Sentiment was further buoyed by encouraging comments from US officials suggesting that while many tariffs may remain in place for now, new trade frameworks aimed at reducing economic friction are under serious consideration.

Adding to the market’s enthusiasm, corporate earnings from major European firms exceeded expectations. One of Germany’s largest banks surprised investors with a 12% rise in first-quarter net profits, beating market forecasts and strengthening its strategic position as it navigates ongoing merger interest. This result highlighted the resilience of Europe’s financial sector, offering reassurance that companies are capable of delivering value even in complex economic conditions.

Across the English Channel, the UK market continued its impressive rally, extending one of its longest winning streaks in recent history. Investor sentiment in London was lifted by the announcement of a new trade agreement with the United States. The deal includes tariff reductions on a range of key exports, providing fresh momentum for British businesses seeking to expand their reach in North America. Meanwhile, the British pound approached its highest level against the US dollar in more than three years, further reflecting investor confidence in the UK’s economic outlook.

China also delivered a positive surprise, reporting stronger-than-expected export figures for April. Exports grew by over 8% year-on-year, defying concerns that heightened tariffs would derail the country’s manufacturing and trade performance. While imports showed a slight decline, the overall resilience in China’s external trade sector added to the global market’s growing sense of optimism.

Investors are now watching closely as US and Chinese officials continue their high-level discussions. Any concrete steps toward reducing tariffs or improving trade cooperation are likely to unleash further market gains. The stakes are high, but so is the potential for unlocking new opportunities across sectors ranging from manufacturing to financial services. This wave of renewed confidence comes at a time when investors are seeking clarity and direction in an increasingly interconnected world.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

