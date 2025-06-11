Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Johnson Service Group hosts site visit at Crawley facility

Johnson Service Group plc

Johnson Service Group Plc (LON:JSG) a leading textile services provider in the UK and Republic of Ireland, is today hosting an institutional investor and sell-side analysts’ site visit at its new laundry facility in Crawley, East Sussex.

The visit will include a presentation from senior management on Johnson Service Group’s operations within the Hotel, Restaurant and Catering (HORECA) sector, as well as an opportunity to see the leading equipment, technology and processes in action at the new Crawley site.

No new material or price sensitive information will be disclosed at the event.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Johnson Service Group plc

    Johnson Service Group hosts site visit at Crawley facility

    Johnson Service Group Plc (LON:JSG) is hosting a site visit at its new Crawley laundry facility, showcasing innovations in textile services for the HORECA sector.
    Johnson Service Group plc

    Johnson Service Group to move to Main Market

    Johnson Service Group PLC plans to transition from AIM to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, enhancing share liquidity and corporate visibility.
    Johnson Service Group plc

    Johnson Service Group reports 10% revenue growth for 2024 with strong HORECA performance

    Johnson Service Group PLC reports robust 2024 revenue growth of over 10%, driven by strong HORECA performance and stable Workwear sector results.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple