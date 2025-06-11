Johnson Service Group hosts site visit at Crawley facility

Johnson Service Group Plc (LON:JSG) a leading textile services provider in the UK and Republic of Ireland, is today hosting an institutional investor and sell-side analysts’ site visit at its new laundry facility in Crawley, East Sussex.

The visit will include a presentation from senior management on Johnson Service Group’s operations within the Hotel, Restaurant and Catering (HORECA) sector, as well as an opportunity to see the leading equipment, technology and processes in action at the new Crawley site.

No new material or price sensitive information will be disclosed at the event.

