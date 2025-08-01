Johnson Service Group Plc moves to Main Market listing

Further to its announcement on 28 July 2025, Johnson Service Group Plc (LON:JSG) has announced that its ordinary shares will be admitted to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) Category of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange at 8.00 a.m. today. Simultaneously, at 8.00 a.m. today, the Ordinary Shares will be cancelled from trading on AIM.

JSG does not intend to raise any funds or offer any new Ordinary Shares in connection with Admission and Admission will be effected through an introduction of the Company’s existing Ordinary Shares. Following Admission, the Ordinary Shares will continue to be registered with their existing ISIN of GB0004762810 and the TIDM will continue to be JSG.

On Admission, the Company’s issued ordinary share capital will be 398,225,982 Ordinary Shares. There are no Ordinary Shares held in Treasury. The aforementioned figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As previously stated in Johnson Service Group’s announcement on 4 June 2025, the Extended Buyback Programme (as defined in the Company’s announcement on 4 June 2025) will remain active when the Group’s Ordinary Shares are admitted to the Main Market.

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.