Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

John Wood Group Plc awarded long-term maintenance contract with Esso Australia

John Wood Group
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has been awarded a significant new contract to provide long-term maintenance solutions for onshore and offshore assets in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria, operated by Esso Australia.

Supporting safe energy production, Wood will provide maintenance services and shutdown support to optimise operational performance of the Gippsland Basin Joint Venture’s offshore assets in the Bass Strait and the Longford and Long Island Point facilities. The Bass Strait is the largest single source of natural gas for the domestic market in Australia and supplies approximately 40% of the country’s east coast demand.

Wood won this contract through a competitive tender process and will see the company create around 250 jobs in the state of Victoria in early 2025. The agreement is a long-term contract that commences in January 2025.

Ken Gilmartin, CEO of John Wood Group said:

“We are proud to be trusted by Esso Australia as their maintenance partner in the Gippsland Basin, operating assets and facilities critical to the country’s energy security.

“Wood is a market leader in integrated operations and maintenance solutions with a growing portfolio in Australia as we bring our expertise to an expanding client base. This contract award recognises the quality of our delivery capability, our commitment to safe operations, the skills and expertise of our people and our enduring relationship with Esso Australia.”

This latest win follows a recently awarded five-year contract renewal to continue delivering brownfield engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions across the same Gippsland Basin assets.

The Gippsland Basin Joint Venture is a 50-50 joint venture between Esso Australia Resources Pty Ltd and Woodside Energy Pty Ltd., operated by Esso Australia.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    John Wood Group

    Wood Group completes sale of EthosEnergy for $138 million

    John Wood Group PLC has divested its 51% stake in Ethos Energy Group, selling to One Equity Partners for $138 million to streamline its core operations.
    John Wood Group

    John Wood Group secures global engineering contracts with bp for energy projects

    John Wood Group strengthens its partnership with bp through major agreements, advancing global energy projects with enhanced engineering and digital solutions.
    John Wood Group

    Wood Group Plc reports Positive H1 results with Improved EBITDA and Order Book Growth

    John Wood Group Plc (LON:WG) reports its HY24 results, highlighting a stronger business quality, improved EBITDA, and a substantial order book increase.
    John Wood Group

    John Wood Group PLC delivering improved profitability, order book up 9%

    John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) announced a strong Q1 performance with EBITDA growth and a 9% increase in the order book. CEO Ken Gilmartin remains confident in the company's growth strategy. #WoodGroup #EBITDA #growth
    John Wood Group

    John Wood Group trading update shows strong revenue and EBITDA growth

    John Wood Group

    John Wood Group strengthens Executive Committee with new leadership appointments

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.