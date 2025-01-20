John Wood Group Plc awarded long-term maintenance contract with Esso Australia

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has been awarded a significant new contract to provide long-term maintenance solutions for onshore and offshore assets in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria, operated by Esso Australia.

Supporting safe energy production, Wood will provide maintenance services and shutdown support to optimise operational performance of the Gippsland Basin Joint Venture’s offshore assets in the Bass Strait and the Longford and Long Island Point facilities. The Bass Strait is the largest single source of natural gas for the domestic market in Australia and supplies approximately 40% of the country’s east coast demand.

Wood won this contract through a competitive tender process and will see the company create around 250 jobs in the state of Victoria in early 2025. The agreement is a long-term contract that commences in January 2025.

Ken Gilmartin, CEO of John Wood Group said: “We are proud to be trusted by Esso Australia as their maintenance partner in the Gippsland Basin, operating assets and facilities critical to the country’s energy security. “Wood is a market leader in integrated operations and maintenance solutions with a growing portfolio in Australia as we bring our expertise to an expanding client base. This contract award recognises the quality of our delivery capability, our commitment to safe operations, the skills and expertise of our people and our enduring relationship with Esso Australia.”

This latest win follows a recently awarded five-year contract renewal to continue delivering brownfield engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions across the same Gippsland Basin assets.

The Gippsland Basin Joint Venture is a 50-50 joint venture between Esso Australia Resources Pty Ltd and Woodside Energy Pty Ltd., operated by Esso Australia.