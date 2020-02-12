Don't Miss
J Sainsbury announces Sainsburys Bank Chairman to step down

Roger Davis, Chair of the Sainsbury’s Bank Board, has notified J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) that he intends to step down. A search to find his replacement will begin and a further announcement regarding timings of his retirement and news of his successor will be made in due course.

Roger Davis has been Chair of the Sainsbury’s Bank Board for nearly seven years. He was appointed in May 2013 when Sainsbury’s Bank became wholly owned by J Sainsbury and established its own regulated governance structure.

