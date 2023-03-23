Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

ITT Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.2% Upside

ITT Inc. which can be found using ticker (ITT) have now 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 107 and 81 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $98.60. Now with the previous closing price of $84.10 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 17.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $89.03 and the 200 day moving average is $78.31. The market capitalization for the company is $6,790m. Find out more information at: https://www.itt.com

The potential market cap would be $7,960m based on the market consensus.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization and remote monitoring systems and services; and aftermarket solutions, such as replacement parts and services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, energy, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and energy. This segment provides connector products, including electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consists of highly engineered actuation, flow control, energy absorption, environmental control, and composite component solutions for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. ITT Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.42% with the ex dividend date set at 8-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.16, revenue per share of 35.82 and a 7.76% return on assets.

