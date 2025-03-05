ITT Inc. Share Price Target ‘$174.40’, now 26.9% Upside Potential

ITT Inc. which can be found using ticker (ITT) have now 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $186.00 and $165.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $174.40. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $137.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $145.60 and the 200 day moving average is $141.80. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 10.93B. The stock price is currently at: $134.24 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,868,660,595 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.31, revenue per share of $44.39 and a 9.09% return on assets.

ITT Inc. is a manufacturer of engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial and energy markets. The Company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies (MT), Industrial Process (IP), and Connect & Control Technologies (CCT). The MT segment is a manufacturer of brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, energy absorption components, and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars and trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The IP segment is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and an aftermarket parts and service provider offering portfolio of industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization and remote monitoring systems and services. The CCT segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized products for various markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas.