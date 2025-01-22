Follow us on:

ITT Inc. – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 13.8% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

ITT Inc. with ticker code (ITT) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $185.00 and $163.00 with the average target price sitting at $172.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at $151.18 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of $149.95 and the 200 day MA is $139.54. The market capitalization for the company is 12.54B. The stock price is currently at: $153.88 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,275,897,017 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.26, revenue per share of $43.10 and a 8.5% return on assets.

ITT Inc. is a manufacturer of engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial and energy markets. The Company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies (MT), Industrial Process (IP), and Connect & Control Technologies (CCT). The MT segment is a manufacturer of brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, energy absorption components, and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars and trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The IP segment is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and an aftermarket parts and service provider offering portfolio of industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization and remote monitoring systems and services. The CCT segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized products for various markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas.

