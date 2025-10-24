Invoice finance moves SoilEx into faster territory

SoilEx Environmental has secured a £450,000 invoice finance facility from Time Finance to support expansion, with clear plans to use the capital to strengthen operations and accelerate contract delivery in the UK construction sector.

SoilEx operates in soil testing, waste classification, removal and remediation, all areas that require upfront resource deployment. The facility converts unpaid invoices into accessible capital, allowing the business to move faster on contracts without stretching internal resources or delaying execution.

The company has seen rapid revenue growth in recent periods. By offering both consultancy and compliance-led contracting under one roof, SoilEx removes friction for developers and contractors who need end-to-end environmental solutions.

The funding is expected to support several areas simultaneously: new hires, equipment purchases, and service delivery at scale. Developers are under pressure to meet sustainability targets and waste compliance protocols, which means they are seeking partners who can not only perform technical assessments but also carry out on-site remediation quickly and correctly.