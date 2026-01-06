Investors may be misreading the risks ahead

Ruffer’s latest update makes it clear that the firm sees today’s investment environment as shaped by optimism that may not hold. For investors who have grown used to strong returns and supportive central banks, this is a call to think differently about risk and outcomes.

Markets have delivered exceptional returns for over fifty years, but that stretch is the exception, not the rule. Ruffer argues that current valuations and investor confidence reflect an assumption that this dynamic will continue. Instead of joining the crowd, the firm is focusing on how fragile that assumption might be, and what happens if it breaks.

When markets become too reliant on past patterns, risk is often mispriced. Ruffer’s strategy is built around avoiding that trap. The firm is actively positioning to protect capital if the market environment changes, even if that means looking out of step with more bullish peers in the short term.

