Why early computing insight still matters for capital allocation

Ruffer Investment Company

The 2025 Ruffer Review revisits the work of Ada Lovelace to make a clear point for investors: technological change rarely arrives fully formed, and the greatest value often lies in recognising potential before it becomes consensus. Lovelace’s engagement with Charles Babbage’s Analytical Engine represented a step change in how machines could be understood, shifting the concept from mechanical calculation to programmable systems capable of executing structured instructions.

At the time, this distinction was theoretical. The Analytical Engine was never completed, and its capabilities remained largely conceptual. Yet Lovelace’s notes described how punched cards might direct a machine to perform sequences of operations, anticipating the logic that would underpin modern computing.

Lovelace’s work also demonstrates the importance of perspective. While many contemporaries viewed the Engine as a faster calculator, she recognised its broader implications. She understood that if instructions could be encoded, then machines might manipulate symbols according to defined rules. That conceptual shift created the basis for software.

