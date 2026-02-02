Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Ruffer maintains defensive stance while capitalising on AI market shifts

Ruffer Investment Company

Ruffer Investment Company ended 2025 with a strong performance, outpacing its benchmark and reaffirming its cautious but flexible approach. After a subdued first half, performance improved sharply in the second half as global markets stabilised and risk assets recovered. The company’s asset mix, shaped to protect capital during volatility, also positioned it to benefit from key macro and sector trends, including the growing influence of artificial intelligence on markets.

The portfolio was supported by gains in gold and broader equity exposure during the latter part of the year. Equity markets rebounded as inflation pressures eased and investor sentiment improved. Ruffer also benefited from holding cash and short-dated bonds, which helped preserve capital in the earlier part of the year when conditions were less favourable. Credit strategies and defensive currency positions, including the yen, held back returns somewhat. The company continued its buyback programme, repurchasing shares at a discount to net asset value, which supported shareholder value and helped reduce the discount to NAV.

Throughout 2025, Ruffer remained focused on managing inflation and interest rate risks. The investment team recognised that inflation had become more embedded and kept the portfolio positioned to weather a range of outcomes. Gold exposure was maintained as a hedge, despite trimming some gold miner holdings after a strong run. Bond holdings were concentrated in shorter maturities to limit rate sensitivity, and exposure to long-dated government debt was reduced as yields rose and fiscal risks grew.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) is a British investment company dedicated to investments in internationally listed or quoted equities or equity related securities

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Ruffer Investment Company

Ruffer maintains defensive stance while capitalising on AI market shifts

A disciplined multi-asset trust managing risk and opportunity across cycles, with measured exposure to AI-driven market trends.
Ruffer Investment Company

Ruffer Investment Company: Defensive strategy and positioning for volatile markets (LON:RICA)

Jasmine Yeo of Ruffer Investment Company Limited speaks to DirectorsTalk about the trust’s risk-first investment philosophy, its recent double-digit NAV performance, and how an unconstrained, protection-focused approach is designed to navigate ongoing market volatility.
Ruffer Investment Company

Ruffer Investment Company delivers double-digit returns in 2025

Ruffer Investment Company Limited achieved a NAV total return of 4.9% and a share price total return of 4.7% over the six months to 31 December 2025.
Ruffer Investment Company

Gold intentions and investment lessons from monetary history

Ruffer uses history to highlight how rigid monetary thinking can lead to risk, and why adaptable investors are better prepared.

Ruffer Investment Company: Why Defence-First Investing is Winning in Volatile Markets (Video)

Jasmine Yeo, Fund Manager at Ruffer Investment Company, reveals how their capital-first mindset and all-weather asset mix helped them post near double-digit returns in 2025 — all while sidestepping major market landmines.
Ruffer Investment Company

Oil’s slide creates opening as market sentiment shifts | Ruffer Investment Company

Gold’s strength and oil’s weakness point to a misalignment that may present a timely opportunity for repositioning.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple