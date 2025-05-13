Investors eye growth in kitchen innovation solutions

Tile Africa’s new kitchen division is turning heads with a market-ready portfolio of premium, high-performance kitchen solutions designed to transform the most used space in every home. With a growing demand for products that merge sustainability, functionality, and luxury design, Tile Africa has positioned itself at the forefront of this expanding market segment.

Tile Africa’s latest kitchen range introduces a game-changing collection of designer sinks, taps, and filtration technologies that elevate kitchens from purely functional spaces to hubs of convenience, efficiency, and style. At the heart of this collection is the Pronteau range by Abode, a premium line available exclusively through Tile Africa. The Pronteau 3-in-1 and 4-in-1 systems deliver instant 98°C filtered steaming water alongside traditional hot and cold water, meeting the rising consumer demand for convenience and energy-saving features. The integrated ProBoil.2X boiler, cool-touch spout, and child-safe dual-stage operation make these taps safe and practical for everyday use. The 4-in-1 option further enhances functionality with the addition of cold filtered water, providing a complete hydration solution in one elegant tap.

Adding further value is the Scandi-X range, engineered with water-saving innovations including a 5.6L/min limiter and Cold Start technology. These features help homeowners cut water and energy consumption without sacrificing performance, perfectly aligning with global sustainability trends. Compact, easy to install, and supported by a five-year tap warranty and a two-year boiler warranty, the Pronteau range delivers long-term reliability and peace of mind.

Another standout innovation is the Abode Swich water filter diverter, an award-winning device that transforms standard kitchen taps into stylish filtered water solutions. With its minimalistic design and space-saving format, the Swich enhances both the taste and quality of drinking water without compromising the kitchen’s aesthetics. Available in finishes like Matt Black, Chrome, and Brushed Nickel, the Swich offers flexibility to suit various kitchen styles while providing a superior alternative to bulky filtration units.

For smaller kitchens, the Abode Synchronist Compact Sink in Granite White offers a perfect blend of space efficiency and functionality. Its generous fill-to-brim bowl capacity supports a variety of kitchen tasks, while the integrated smart rail system and flush plate overflow bring an extra layer of convenience. Finished with a sleek orbit waste feature, this compact solution does not compromise on design. The Synchronist is also available in sophisticated Grey and Black finishes, appealing to a wide range of consumer preferences.

Completing Tile Africa’s innovative offering is the Abode Puria Filter Fitted Mixer, part of the Aquifier range. Designed for modern, eco-conscious kitchens, this slimline mixer features a separate internal channel for filtered drinking water, reducing the need for bottled water and supporting a more sustainable lifestyle. With easy installation and finishes in Brushed Nickel, Chrome, and Black, the Puria Mixer combines practicality with timeless design.

Tile Africa’s comprehensive kitchen portfolio not only meets the evolving needs of today’s homeowners but also positions the company as a serious player in the growing kitchen innovation market. With exclusive partnerships, premium product offerings, and a clear commitment to sustainability and design excellence, Tile Africa presents an attractive opportunity for investors looking to tap into a sector that shows no signs of slowing down.

Tile Africa is a leading retailer in home improvement solutions, specialising in tiles, bathroomware, and now premium kitchen products. With a strong nationwide footprint and exclusive partnerships with global brands, Tile Africa continues to set new standards in style, innovation, and customer experience.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) is a leading B2B producer of branded bathroom and kitchen products for its UK, South African and selected export markets. The portfolio of eleven operating companies (7 UK, 3 South Africa) is characterised by strong individual brands, together providing product breadth and channel diversity from a strong supply chain base.