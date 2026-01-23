Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Investor capital flows hold up mainland China equities

Fidelity China Special Situations

Chinese equities advanced on Friday as investors continued to redirect capital into the market, even as regulators signal caution over speculative trading. The Shanghai Composite, Shenzhen Component and ChiNext indices all closed higher, with trading volumes increasing across the board.

The shift into equities is drawing funds away from lower‑yielding instruments such as bonds and bank deposits. Major institutional investors, including insurance funds, remain net buyers of A‑shares, suggesting a preference for equity exposure despite warnings about leverage.

At the policy level, authorities are attempting to curb margin‑driven speculation without derailing momentum. Recent measures targeting leverage and trading behaviour indicate a more cautious stance, but they have so far failed to dampen the underlying flow of capital into the market.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS), the UK’s largest China Investment Trust, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity China Special Situations

Investor capital flows hold up mainland China equities

China’s stock market is attracting fresh capital despite regulatory caution, with investor focus turning to metals, space and selective growth themes.
Fidelity China Special Situations

Record trading activity points to shifting sentiment in Chinese equities

Record-breaking turnover in China’s equity markets shows local investors are returning with conviction, not just chasing momentum.
Fidelity

Fidelity China Special Situations highlights improving long-term market outlook

Fidelity China Special Situations reported a strong November 2025 as easing US–China tensions and renewed optimism around AI and innovation supported Chinese equities.
Fidelity China Special Situations

Global investors begin rotating into China’s tech stocks as valuations diverge

Capital is rotating into Chinese tech stocks as investors seek alternatives to stretched US valuations.
Fidelity

Outlook for investing in China 2026

Dale Nicholls, portfolio manager of Fidelity China Special Situations, outlines his outlook for Chinese equities in 2026, highlighting policy stabilisation, structural innovation leadership, and selective opportunities in advanced manufacturing, automation, and consumer sectors.
Fidelity China Special Situations

Chinese stocks climb as targeted themes attract early capital rotation

Chinese equities are climbing as capital rotates into policy-linked sectors and reform-driven themes.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple