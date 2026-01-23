Investor capital flows hold up mainland China equities

Chinese equities advanced on Friday as investors continued to redirect capital into the market, even as regulators signal caution over speculative trading. The Shanghai Composite, Shenzhen Component and ChiNext indices all closed higher, with trading volumes increasing across the board.

The shift into equities is drawing funds away from lower‑yielding instruments such as bonds and bank deposits. Major institutional investors, including insurance funds, remain net buyers of A‑shares, suggesting a preference for equity exposure despite warnings about leverage.

At the policy level, authorities are attempting to curb margin‑driven speculation without derailing momentum. Recent measures targeting leverage and trading behaviour indicate a more cautious stance, but they have so far failed to dampen the underlying flow of capital into the market.

