Trade signals stir calm in China’s markets

Fidelity China Special Situations

After months defined by defensive positioning, the first signs of thawing between Beijing and Washington have prompted an unexpected lift in sentiment across Hong Kong and mainland markets.

Monday’s session began with a tone not seen in several weeks. The Hang Seng Index opened firmly higher, led by technology and financial shares, while mainland benchmarks followed with measured gains. The move came as reports suggested that officials from both China and the United States were preparing to meet, with dialogue aimed at preventing another escalation in tariffs.

In the short term, this easing of tension has reduced the immediate risk premium embedded in Chinese equities. Markets that had priced for confrontation are now recalibrating for conversation, a change that can draw capital back to sectors previously treated with caution. Export-oriented firms, which bore the brunt of tariff anxiety, stand to benefit most if discussions progress, though domestic growth stories may also attract attention as broader confidence stabilises.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS), the UK’s largest China Investment Trust, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore.

