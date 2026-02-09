Tech and resources lead rebound in Chinese equities

Chinese equities moved higher on Monday, lifted by a rebound in technology and mining shares as global sentiment turned more constructive and domestic positioning adjusted ahead of the Lunar New Year. The rise follows a period of marked underperformance, during which key indices traded near multi-year lows, drawing investor attention to valuation resets in select sectors.

Mainland benchmarks, including the Shanghai Composite and the Shenzhen Component, posted gains as investors stepped back into areas that had borne the brunt of recent selling. Technology stocks, in particular, saw renewed interest after weeks of downward pressure related to regulatory uncertainty and cautious forecasts surrounding artificial intelligence spending.

Mining stocks also contributed to the rally, benefitting from stronger prices in precious metals and a more favourable external backdrop. The broader move aligns with a global improvement in risk appetite that began late last week, with Wall Street gains filtering through to Asian markets.

