Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

China stocks nudge higher as global chip rally signals sector tailwind

Fidelity China Special Situations

Chinese equities edged up on Wednesday, with the Shanghai Composite posting a small gain and the Shenzhen market also closing higher. The modest rise follows strength in global semiconductor stocks, which are increasingly setting the tone for broader equity markets.

ASML led the momentum after announcing record quarterly orders, driven by demand for its advanced lithography machines used in AI chip production. The company’s decision to increase its dividend and expand its share buyback programme was well received by the market and interpreted as a clear signal of confidence in long-term demand. SK Hynix added further support with record profits, underpinned by high bandwidth memory sales into AI server markets. Both stocks rose, and their results triggered a broader rally in chip names including Nvidia and Micron.

The global move lifted sentiment ahead of key U.S. tech earnings and added support to risk assets more broadly. Futures on major U.S. indices moved higher, with investor positioning tilting back toward growth sectors.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS), the UK’s largest China Investment Trust, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity China Special Situations

China stocks nudge higher as global chip rally signals sector tailwind

Chinese equities moved slightly higher as global chip stocks signalled stronger demand in AI-related sectors.
Fidelity

Fidelity China Special Situations sees 40% share price growth on China equities recovery (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations reported a strong finish to 2025, with its NAV rising 33.9% over the 12 months to 31 December, outperforming its benchmark.
Fidelity China Special Situations

Investor capital flows hold up mainland China equities

China’s stock market is attracting fresh capital despite regulatory caution, with investor focus turning to metals, space and selective growth themes.
Fidelity China Special Situations

Record trading activity points to shifting sentiment in Chinese equities

Record-breaking turnover in China’s equity markets shows local investors are returning with conviction, not just chasing momentum.
Fidelity

Fidelity China Special Situations highlights improving long-term market outlook

Fidelity China Special Situations reported a strong November 2025 as easing US–China tensions and renewed optimism around AI and innovation supported Chinese equities.
Fidelity China Special Situations

Global investors begin rotating into China’s tech stocks as valuations diverge

Capital is rotating into Chinese tech stocks as investors seek alternatives to stretched US valuations.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple