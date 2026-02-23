Hong Kong shares rebound as US tariff setback forces risk repricing

Shares in Hong Kong moved decisively higher after a United States court struck down elements of tariff policy aimed at Chinese imports, prompting investors to reassess trade risk and reposition capital. The ruling, which challenges measures introduced during the presidency of Donald Trump, directly affected sentiment towards exporters, technology companies and other sectors most exposed to cross border supply chains.

The immediate effect was a compression of risk premiums attached to Chinese equities listed in the territory. For much of the recent period, markets had priced in the possibility of renewed tariff escalation and further political pressure on trade between United States and China.

Technology stocks led gains, reflecting the sensitivity of hardware, components and platform businesses to tariff regimes. Consumer and industrial counters also advanced as expectations for improved cost visibility and steadier export demand filtered through valuations. Financial stocks benefited from the prospect of stronger turnover and capital markets activity if improved sentiment persists.

