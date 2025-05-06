Intertek Group Plc boosts construction services with TESIS acquisition

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK), a Total Quality Assurance provider to a range of industries worldwide, has announced that it has agreed to acquire TESIS – Tecnologia e Qualidade de Sistemas em Engenharia Ltda, a leading provider of building products testing and assurance services, based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Heightened societal awareness around the quality and sustainability of building products, coupled with population growth and urbanisation, are placing increasingly greater demands on housing in Brazil. In addition, legislation and government-backed programmes aimed at expanding access to affordable housing and basic sanitation will require significant investment in this decade to improve standards and strengthen the regulatory and quality environment, all of which are driving greater demand for TESIS’ services.

The acquisition represents an attractive opportunity for Intertek to expand its leading Building & Construction Total Quality Assurance business into Brazil’s construction industry, which is valued at $120bn and is forecast to grow at 4.8% per annum to 2033.1 Complementing the Group’s comprehensive range of product-related testing and certification capabilities in North America, acquiring TESIS will accelerate demand for the Group’s ATIC solutions, powered by Intertek’s Science-based Customer Excellence Advantage.

Founded in 1988, TESIS operates from its lab in São Paulo, where it provides high-quality testing and assurance services across a broad range of building products, including faucets and valves, adhesive mortars, decorative paints, and basic sanitation. TESIS today has more than 80 employees and generated revenues of £3.7m in 2024 – qualities that make it a compelling margin-accretive addition to the Intertek portfolio.

André Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer of Intertek Group, said: “Brazil’s construction industry is the largest in South America and as the twin drivers of population growth and urbanisation drive greater demand for housing projects, the need for our industry-leading Building & Construction ATIC solutions will only increase. This acquisition expands our ATIC offering in Brazil, is highly complementary to our building products testing and assurance business in North America and opens up an attractive high-margin sector that is benefiting from powerful structural growth drivers. We welcome the team from TESIS and look forward to working together to seize the opportunities in Brazil’s construction industry in line with our core purpose of bringing quality, safety and sustainability to life.”

[1] Brazil Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Grow by 4.8% to 2028, Driven by Government Initiatives for Infrastructure Development and Focus on Renewable Energy – ResearchAndMarkets.com