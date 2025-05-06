Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Intertek Group Plc boosts construction services with TESIS acquisition

Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK), a Total Quality Assurance provider to a range of industries worldwide, has announced that it has agreed to acquire TESIS – Tecnologia e Qualidade de Sistemas em Engenharia Ltda, a leading provider of building products testing and assurance services, based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Heightened societal awareness around the quality and sustainability of building products, coupled with population growth and urbanisation, are placing increasingly greater demands on housing in Brazil. In addition, legislation and government-backed programmes aimed at expanding access to affordable housing and basic sanitation will require significant investment in this decade to improve standards and strengthen the regulatory and quality environment, all of which are driving greater demand for TESIS’ services.

The acquisition represents an attractive opportunity for Intertek to expand its leading Building & Construction Total Quality Assurance business into Brazil’s construction industry, which is valued at $120bn and is forecast to grow at 4.8% per annum to 2033.1 Complementing the Group’s comprehensive range of product-related testing and certification capabilities in North America, acquiring TESIS will accelerate demand for the Group’s ATIC solutions, powered by Intertek’s Science-based Customer Excellence Advantage.

Founded in 1988, TESIS operates from its lab in São Paulo, where it provides high-quality testing and assurance services across a broad range of building products, including faucets and valves, adhesive mortars, decorative paints, and basic sanitation. TESIS today has more than 80 employees and generated revenues of £3.7m in 2024 – qualities that make it a compelling margin-accretive addition to the Intertek portfolio.

André Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer of Intertek Group, said: “Brazil’s construction industry is the largest in South America and as the twin drivers of population growth and urbanisation drive greater demand for housing projects, the need for our industry-leading Building & Construction ATIC solutions will only increase.

This acquisition expands our ATIC offering in Brazil, is highly complementary to our building products testing and assurance business in North America and opens up an attractive high-margin sector that is benefiting from powerful structural growth drivers. We welcome the team from TESIS and look forward to working together to seize the opportunities in Brazil’s construction industry in line with our core purpose of bringing quality, safety and sustainability to life.”

[1] Brazil Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Grow by 4.8% to 2028, Driven by Government Initiatives for Infrastructure Development and Focus on Renewable Energy – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Intertek Group plc 13.9% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Intertek Group plc 17.5% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Intertek Group plc 15.8% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    Broker Ratings

    Intertek Group plc 4.7% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

    Broker Ratings

    Intertek Group plc 17.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Intertek Group

    Intertek Group appoints Colm Deasy as Group Chief Financial Officer

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.