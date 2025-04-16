Innovative design transforms cheetah habitat

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is proving that cutting-edge design and animal welfare can go hand-in-hand. By using upcycled materials and precision-engineered interiors, the Park is redefining what modern enclosures can look like – and investors are taking notice.

Built on the foundations of a humble riding school and small farm, Yorkshire Wildlife Park has rapidly evolved into one of the UK’s leading conservation centres. Since opening its gates in 2009, it has become home to some of the world’s most endangered species, supported by a growing infrastructure that balances sustainability, innovation and care. One recent example of this pioneering approach is the park’s latest Cheetah House, a groundbreaking facility constructed using second-hand containers and high-performance wall panels that offer both energy efficiency and animal-safe durability.

David Milburn, Head of Construction at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, spearheaded the development of the enclosure, highlighting the complexity and precision involved. Designing a space that could remain a steady 22°C throughout the year—while housing one of nature’s most agile predators—required more than standard solutions. After extensive testing, the park selected Multipanel, a wall system that exceeded expectations. Its flush-fit, tongue-and-groove design prevents cheetahs from damaging edges or picking away at weak joints, an essential feature when working with animals that can dismantle less resilient materials with ease.

Fifteen months later, the Cheetah House has proven to be a resounding success. Not a single panel has shown signs of wear, silencing initial concerns about performance under stress. Yorkshire Wildlife Park now plans to use the same Multipanel system for future developments, confident in its ability to deliver long-term value, structural integrity, and ease of maintenance.

For the staff at YWP, maintaining high hygiene standards is non-negotiable, especially in areas where cheetahs regularly linger. Multipanel’s smooth surface makes cleaning fast and effective, dramatically reducing turnaround time between cleans. This not only benefits the welfare of the animals but also supports operational efficiency—critical for an organisation that welcomes thousands of visitors annually and operates under strict environmental and animal care standards.

In addition to functionality, the team was determined to create an enclosure that felt less clinical and more in keeping with the park’s natural aesthetic. Multipanel delivered on both fronts—performance and appearance—while also offering a 25-30% saving on standard board costs and a 12-16% saving on coloured finishes. Faster installation times added further financial value, halving labour needs and allowing the park to bring its new facility online far sooner than anticipated.

Key to the project’s success was the close partnership with G3 and Grant Westfield’s Specification Manager, Harry Simmons. By working directly with the supplier, Yorkshire Wildlife Park was able to fine-tune its selection and secure the best materials for its unique requirements. The chosen finish, Arctic Stone from Multipanel’s Contemporary Collection, provided a clean, modern backdrop that complements the enclosure’s practical function and aesthetic appeal.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park continues to stand at the forefront of ethical wildlife experiences. Through thoughtful design and a deep commitment to animal welfare, the park is crafting spaces that not only protect endangered species but also attract growing interest from environmentally-conscious investors.

