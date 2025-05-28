Industry titan backs global watchlist to expose rogue advisers

At a pivotal moment for international financial services, Team Plc’s Executive Chairman Mark Clubb is stepping forward with a bold proposition to clean up the industry’s murky edges. Speaking at the II Connect 2025 event, Clubb announced his commitment to help fund a centralised, cross-border watchlist designed to spotlight bad actors in the international advice and wealth management space. His vision could usher in a new era of transparency and investor protection.

Addressing an expert panel on the future of international financial advice, Clubb drew on his early days in investment banking to propose a 21st-century solution inspired by a legacy system. In the 1980s, the London Stock Exchange maintained a card-based registry that quietly kept tabs on disreputable players. Today, Clubb envisions a far more powerful tool: an industry-wide, digital platform that flags advisers and firms who have attracted negative attention from regulators, ombudsmen, or have recurring links to corporate dissolutions and administrative irregularities.

The goal is not to act as judge and jury, but to elevate due diligence standards across borders. Clubb acknowledged that business dissolution alone isn’t a conclusive indicator of malfeasance, but repeated involvement can—and should—trigger caution. He likened such patterns to a ‘red card’, useful for compliance teams and investors alike when conducting background checks.

What sets this initiative apart is Clubb’s willingness to underwrite its development. This is not just a call for reform but a personal and financial commitment to improve the framework that governs global financial advice. His proposal recognises a pressing issue: too many consumers fall victim to so-called advisers who operate without scrutiny, particularly in cross-border contexts where regulatory oversight is fragmented or weak.

As scam activity becomes more sophisticated and globalised, this type of shared, accessible tool could become essential. By aggregating publicly available warnings, regulatory actions, and company records into one user-friendly interface, the industry would gain a new layer of defence. Compliance departments, investors, and even regulators could tap into a single resource to identify patterns of misconduct before harm is done.

The timing of Clubb’s proposal is crucial. The international advice sector is under increasing pressure to bolster trust and demonstrate proactive governance. With digital tools now more agile and data-sharing protocols more secure, the technological and regulatory climate is ripe for a solution of this kind. His offer to help fund it signals a leadership stance that other senior figures in the industry may now feel compelled to support.

By spearheading such a transformative idea, Clubb reinforces Team Plc’s reputation as a forward-thinking player in the wealth and asset management arena. The company continues to position itself at the forefront of ethical advisory services, combining growth ambition with a firm stance on industry integrity.

