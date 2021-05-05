Inchcape pivotal shift into distribution brings superior earnings quality (Analyst Interview)

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) is the topic of conversation when Zeus Capital´s Head of Research Mike Allen joins DirectorsTalk. Mike explains the Inchcape thesis, changes to forecasts, shares his thoughts on the company valuation and explains the catalysts should we be looking out for.

Inchcape plc is an independent, multi-brand automotive Distributor with operations that span countries on five continents. They are present in 34 national markets and operate as a key strategic partner to the world’s foremost premium and luxury car brands.