Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Inchcape pivotal shift into distribution brings superior earnings quality (Analyst Interview)

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) is the topic of conversation when Zeus Capital´s Head of Research Mike Allen joins DirectorsTalk. Mike explains the Inchcape thesis, changes to forecasts, shares his thoughts on the company valuation and explains the catalysts should we be looking out for.

Inchcape plc is an independent, multi-brand automotive Distributor with operations that span countries on five continents. They are present in 34 national markets and operate as a key strategic partner to the world’s foremost premium and luxury car brands.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Zeus Capital Ltd.

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Inchcape pivotal shift into distribution brings superior earnings quality (Analyst Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.