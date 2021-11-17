Inchcape Capital Markets Day: Accelerate

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH), the leading independent global automotive distributor, has announced that it is hosting a Capital Markets Day in London today.

The presentation, from the senior management team, will provide an in-depth look at the Group’s new strategy, Accelerate, including its two exciting growth pillars:

1. Distribution Excellence

2. Vehicle Lifecycle Services

The Group will also provide the details of its medium-term financial outlook:

Medium-term outlook1 Distribution Excellence Mid-to-high single digit profit CAGR Vehicle Lifecycle Services >£50m of incremental profit

1: based on constant exchange rates

Duncan Tait, Inchcape Group CEO, commented: “Inchcape is on an exciting growth journey. Our ambition is to leverage our global leading position, and become the undisputed distributor of choice for OEMs. With technology and data analytics at the heart of our differentiated distribution platform, we see significant opportunities to grow in both existing and new markets, as well as to further strengthen and broaden our OEM relationships. Capturing more of the profit-pool of a vehicle’s life also presents a considerable opportunity for us. This is an area that is currently underserved by Inchcape, across all our 36 markets. Leveraging our core competencies and people capabilities, combined with our investment in technology, we aim to grow our share of this highly fragmented market. The Group is well-positioned to deliver significant value through organic growth, market consolidation and cash returns.”

