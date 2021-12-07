Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Inchcape expands its distribution footprint into the Caribbean

Inchcape plc

Inchcape plc, (LON:INCH), the leading independent global automotive distributor, has announced an agreement to acquire Interamericana Trading Corporation (ITC) and Simpson Motors from the Simpson Group.

The deal will expand Inchcape’s global footprint with entry into the Caribbean, further building on its presence in the Americas. It will also strengthen the Group’s geographic reach with Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz and Subaru, and broaden its OEM relationships, with the addition of Chrysler to its list of brand partners.

The acquired businesses are expected to add c.£120m of annualised revenue, and will be accretive to Group margins. The transaction remains subject to customary conditions, including receipt of local regulatory approvals, with completion anticipated in H1 2022.

Duncan Tait, Group CEO of Inchcape, commented:

“We are pleased to announce an agreement to further expand our distribution footprint in the Americas, with entry into the Caribbean. This acquisition is a good example of our Accelerate strategy in action; leveraging our global distribution leadership to expand into new markets with both existing and new OEM partners.

As we detailed at our Capital Markets Day, automotive distribution is highly fragmented, and there is a huge landscape of opportunity for Inchcape to drive consolidation. The combination of our leading global position, our digital and data capabilities, and our strong financial position, means we are well-placed to accelerate our growth ambition.”

You might also enjoy reading  Inchcape Capital Markets Day: Accelerate

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.