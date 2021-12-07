Inchcape expands its distribution footprint into the Caribbean

Inchcape plc, (LON:INCH), the leading independent global automotive distributor, has announced an agreement to acquire Interamericana Trading Corporation (ITC) and Simpson Motors from the Simpson Group.

The deal will expand Inchcape’s global footprint with entry into the Caribbean, further building on its presence in the Americas. It will also strengthen the Group’s geographic reach with Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz and Subaru, and broaden its OEM relationships, with the addition of Chrysler to its list of brand partners.

The acquired businesses are expected to add c.£120m of annualised revenue, and will be accretive to Group margins. The transaction remains subject to customary conditions, including receipt of local regulatory approvals, with completion anticipated in H1 2022.