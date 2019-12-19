Don't Miss
Immupharma plc

ImmuPharma will today commence trading on Euronext Growth Brussels

Posted by: Giles Arbor 19th December 2019

ImmuPharma plc (LON: IMM | Euronext Growth: ALIMM), a specialist drug discovery and development company, has today announced that, this morning at approximately 09.00am (GMT), ImmuPharma will commence trading on Euronext Growth Brussels under ticker ‘ALIMM’.

This new listing does not affect the trading of ImmuPharma’s shares on AIM, nor is there any intention from the Company to raise additional funds from either AIM or Euronext.

The dual listing on Euronext Growth Brussels aims to further increase the visibility of ImmuPharma’s shares with European investors, aligned with the investment thesis for ImmuPharma and specifically Lupuzor™ being repositioned, following the Company’s recent deal with US Avion Pharmaceuticals, who are funding an international Phase III trial for ImmuPharma’s lead programme, Lupuzor™. ImmuPharma looks forward to providing further progress updates on the Phase III program with Avion, as well as entering into additional partnerships outside of the US.

