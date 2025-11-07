Immersive cardiac training tech gaining ground in high-stakes procedures

Follow us on:

Fundamental XR is emerging as a key player in the shift toward immersive clinical training, offering a multimodal platform designed specifically for intracardiac interventions. Instead of relying on flat-screen visuals or isolated device simulations, this system merges real-world imaging modalities, including ultrasound, CT, fluoroscopy and 3D reconstructions, into a single virtual or mixed reality environment.

This matters because traditional training models are struggling to keep up with the demands of structural heart procedures. These interventions are becoming more intricate, with tighter tolerances and rising expectations around safety and efficiency. Platforms like Fundamental XR offer hospitals and manufacturers a tool to accelerate operator readiness, reduce avoidable errors, and improve procedural consistency, all of which are directly relevant to long-term value creation in this space.

What differentiates this model is its integration of full procedural context. Trainees don’t just learn isolated movements — they simulate the entire sequence of an intracardiac case, complete with real-time feedback from multimodal imaging. That creates a more realistic environment to develop the subtle spatial and tactile judgment needed for safe catheter navigation and device deployment. It also shortens the learning curve for new devices, which is increasingly important as manufacturers push for faster adoption cycles.

