Tern Plc publishes presentations from Device Authority and Talking Medicines investor event

Tern Plc (LON:TERN), the investment company specialising in supporting high growth, early-stage, disruptive Internet of Things technology businesses, has announced that following its online presentation and a Q&A session yesterday evening involving Tern’s portfolio companies Device Authority and Talking Medicines, copies of the presentations from the participating companies can be found via the links below:

Device Authority presentation:

Talking Medicines presentation:

In addition a recording of the event will shortly be available to view on Tern plc’s website at: https://www.ternplc.com/resources

