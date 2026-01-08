Follow us on:

Tern Plc publishes presentations from Device Authority and Talking Medicines investor event

Tern plc

Tern Plc (LON:TERN), the investment company specialising in supporting high growth, early-stage, disruptive Internet of Things technology businesses, has announced that following its online presentation and a Q&A session yesterday evening involving Tern’s portfolio companies Device Authority and Talking Medicines, copies of the presentations from the participating companies can be found via the links below:

Device Authority presentation:  

0746O_1-2026-1-7Download

Talking Medicines presentation:

0746O_2-2026-1-7Download

In addition a recording of the event will shortly be available to view on Tern plc’s website at: https://www.ternplc.com/resources

Latest Company News

Tern Plc has released copies of the presentations delivered by portfolio companies Device Authority and Talking Medicines during its recent online investor presentation and Q&A session.
Tern plc

India and China push automotive cybersecurity in a new direction

India and China are setting new rules for automotive cybersecurity, and the manufacturers that keep up will be the ones that stay in the game.
Tern plc

Pharma faces a strategic turning point in AI adoption

AI in pharma is moving from operational support to strategic driver as companies prioritise messaging that delivers measurable prescriber impact.
Tern plc

Tern Plc updates position in Talking Medicines with new convertible loan notes

Tern Plc has received about £230,000 in new unsecured convertible loan notes from Talking Medicines after cancelling around £180,000 of short term loans provided over 2024 and 2025.
Tern plc

The real problem holding back connected vehicle programmes

Vehicle identity is fast becoming a core infrastructure challenge, and a new bottleneck for OEMs aiming to scale software-defined platforms.
Tern plc

Talking Medicines is building the AI layer beneath pharma marketing

Talking Medicines is shifting pharma marketing from content creation to data control, building the layer AI tools rely on to deliver credible, measurable clinical messaging.

