Talking Medicines is building the AI layer beneath pharma marketing

Tern plc

The rise of AI assistants is changing how medical professionals access information. Instead of scanning search results, doctors increasingly ask direct questions and expect precise, credible answers. For pharma marketing, that change alters the playing field. It is no longer about visibility, ranking or reach. It is about whether your data is trusted enough to shape what AI tools actually say.

Talking Medicines is responding to this shift by focusing on infrastructure, the data and models that feed AI systems used in healthcare. That means going beyond general-purpose tools. In medicine, inaccurate answers are not just unhelpful, they are dangerous. Large language models trained on open internet data struggle with scientific nuance, regulatory boundaries and clinical terminology. They cannot reliably separate evidence-based content from patient opinion or promotional language.

To address this, Talking Medicines has built a proprietary data layer built specifically for life sciences. It ingests structured, compliant data from professionals and healthcare systems, not consumer chatter. That foundation is used to train its own domain-specific models, which are designed to improve the relevance and accuracy of medical messaging inside AI environments.

The company’s approach centres on what it calls Message Resonance Score™, a framework for testing and predicting how specific messages will land with healthcare professionals.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams.

Tern plc

