Pharma faces a strategic turning point in AI adoption

Within the commercial functions of pharmaceutical firms and their agency partners, generative AI first arrived as a time-saving tool. Large language models delivered immediate benefits by automating drafting and condensing lengthy materials, enabling leaner teams to execute with greater speed.

As the dust settles, the question is no longer whether AI will be used, but whether it is aligned closely enough with business-critical goals. Increasingly, that means going beyond operational streamlining and seeking out platforms that can influence prescriber behaviour and drive measurable outcomes in the field.

Generic language models struggle in this context. They cannot interpret the regulatory implications of scientific terminology or measure whether a message actually lands with healthcare professionals in a way that impacts clinical decision-making. In contrast, purpose-built solutions are emerging that integrate therapeutic context, structured real-world data and regulatory sensitivity from the ground up.

For pharmaceutical leaders facing increased pressure to justify marketing spend and commercial effectiveness, these purpose-driven platforms offer a clearer link between investment and impact. Attempting to build this capability internally would require assembling rare combinations of AI talent, compliance expertise and domain knowledge, diverting focus from core priorities and delaying returns.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams.