Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

India and China push automotive cybersecurity in a new direction

Tern plc

The global automotive industry is undergoing a major shift as cybersecurity moves from a technical afterthought to a regulatory cornerstone. What started in Europe through the UNECE’s WP.29 regulation is now being redefined by the actions of India and China, two markets that are actively advancing global standards.

WP.29 requires manufacturers to integrate Cybersecurity Management Systems and Software Update Management Systems into every stage of the vehicle lifecycle, from design to decommissioning. This regulation makes secure software updates, identity management, and threat monitoring non-negotiable.

India’s vehicle market is growing fast, with connected two-wheelers, electric vehicles, and telematics services gaining traction. But what stands out is the regulatory focus. Indian authorities are demanding strong identity protection across all connected systems, mandatory encryption for updates, and full lifecycle risk analysis.

China has taken a different but equally significant path. Data sovereignty is a central concern, and manufacturers must prove that sensitive vehicle data is stored and processed securely within national boundaries. In addition to meeting core cybersecurity standards, manufacturers must ensure full transparency across their software supply chains and demonstrate control over identity provisioning and update infrastructure.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tern plc

India and China push automotive cybersecurity in a new direction

India and China are setting new rules for automotive cybersecurity, and the manufacturers that keep up will be the ones that stay in the game.
Tern plc

Pharma faces a strategic turning point in AI adoption

AI in pharma is moving from operational support to strategic driver as companies prioritise messaging that delivers measurable prescriber impact.
Tern plc

Tern Plc updates position in Talking Medicines with new convertible loan notes

Tern Plc has received about £230,000 in new unsecured convertible loan notes from Talking Medicines after cancelling around £180,000 of short term loans provided over 2024 and 2025.
Tern plc

The real problem holding back connected vehicle programmes

Vehicle identity is fast becoming a core infrastructure challenge, and a new bottleneck for OEMs aiming to scale software-defined platforms.
Tern plc

Talking Medicines is building the AI layer beneath pharma marketing

Talking Medicines is shifting pharma marketing from content creation to data control, building the layer AI tools rely on to deliver credible, measurable clinical messaging.
Tern plc

A shift in how IoT is secured by default

KeyScaler 2025 transforms IoT security by automating trust across every device’s lifecycle, from onboarding to decommissioning, turning scalable connectivity and compliance into a built-in feature.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple