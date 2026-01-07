India and China push automotive cybersecurity in a new direction

The global automotive industry is undergoing a major shift as cybersecurity moves from a technical afterthought to a regulatory cornerstone. What started in Europe through the UNECE’s WP.29 regulation is now being redefined by the actions of India and China, two markets that are actively advancing global standards.

WP.29 requires manufacturers to integrate Cybersecurity Management Systems and Software Update Management Systems into every stage of the vehicle lifecycle, from design to decommissioning. This regulation makes secure software updates, identity management, and threat monitoring non-negotiable.

India’s vehicle market is growing fast, with connected two-wheelers, electric vehicles, and telematics services gaining traction. But what stands out is the regulatory focus. Indian authorities are demanding strong identity protection across all connected systems, mandatory encryption for updates, and full lifecycle risk analysis.

China has taken a different but equally significant path. Data sovereignty is a central concern, and manufacturers must prove that sensitive vehicle data is stored and processed securely within national boundaries. In addition to meeting core cybersecurity standards, manufacturers must ensure full transparency across their software supply chains and demonstrate control over identity provisioning and update infrastructure.

