Goliath battery breakthrough positions Ilika for EV market leadership

Ilika Plc

Ilika’s latest achievement in scaling up its Goliath solid-state battery technology marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of electric vehicle (EV) energy solutions. This development not only enhances the feasibility of mass production but also signals a significant leap towards delivering high-performance batteries that meet the rigorous demands of the automotive industry.

Ilika has successfully transitioned its Goliath battery production from pilot-scale to industrial-scale manufacturing at the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC). This advancement has resulted in the creation of 10Ah prototype cells that demonstrate superior performance metrics, including higher capacity under rapid charging conditions. The industrial-scale process has also yielded improved manufacturing efficiency, with enhanced handling robustness and a reduction in defects during the drying phase.

This milestone is a testament to the effectiveness of Ilika’s collaborative approach, particularly through Project SiSTEM—a strategic partnership with Mpac Group, UKBIC, and Agratas, supported by a £2.7 million grant from the Automotive Transformation Fund. The project’s success underscores the compatibility of Ilika’s solid-state battery technology with existing gigafactory equipment, facilitating a smoother transition to large-scale production.

The culmination of Project SiSTEM sets the stage for the deployment of a 1.5MWh solid-state battery assembly line, scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2025. This facility will be instrumental in producing Goliath prototype large-format pouch cells, catering to the needs of automotive original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

Ilika’s progress is further bolstered by its involvement in the Faraday Battery Challenge’s HISTORY programme, where it developed a 50Ah Goliath battery prototype. This initiative, supported by a £2.8 million grant, focused on integrating high silicon content electrodes to enhance battery performance. The successful prototype signifies a critical step towards commercialisation, with plans to commence a build-and-test programme in the latter half of 2025.

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology enabling solutions for applications in Industrial IoT, MedTech, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.

