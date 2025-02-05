Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Ilika’s Goliath achieves manufacturing scale-up with UKBIC collaboration

Ilika Plc

Ilika plc (LON:IKA), the UK pioneer in solid-state battery technology, has announced that its collaboration with the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC) has successfully demonstrated its ability to scale key steps in the manufacturing of its Goliath battery, which is expected to reduce costs, increase the range of electric vehicles and reduce their charging time.

This successful demonstration of manufacturing in a giga-scale factory setting, using industry standard equipment, marks another step towards commercialisation and follows progress in 2024 including the start of commercial testing, shipping of the first batch of prototype Goliath batteries to customers, and the release of validated safety data. 

Graeme Purdy, CEO of Ilika, said: “We are delighted with the teamwork at UKBIC, which has delivered an excellent outcome, demonstrating the large scale preparation of Goliath electrolyte and the coating of our composite electrode-electrolyte. We look forward to further collaboration on our commercialisation journey and welcome the UK government’s recent announcement of £2B of funding which will catalyse faster progress in this space.”

Sean Gilgunn, Managing Director of UKBIC, said:

“This success highlights the valuable contribution UKBIC can make to scaling up innovation in the UK’s growing battery sector. Ilika’s technology is a great example of the kind of cutting edge thinking which can drive the UK economy when properly supported.”  

Ilika announced in October 2023 receipt of grant support from the Automotive Transformation Fund (‘ATF’) in an 18-month, £2.7 million collaboration programme to scale up Ilika’s Goliath solid-state battery production capability. Via the programme, Ilika partnered with Mpac Group plc (‘Mpac’) (AIM: MPAC) global supplier of packaging and assembly automation, UKBIC and Agratas, Tata Group’s global battery business.

In this collaboration, codenamed Project SiSTEM, UKBIC and Ilika have carried out physical trials to demonstrate preparation and roll-to-roll coating of its proprietary solid state materials. The ongoing trials are providing evidence that Ilika’s approach to large format solid-state battery manufacture can be carried out with the types of mixing and coating equipment widely used in existing gigafactories.

The programme activities with Mpac and Agratas are also making strong progress and remain on track. Ilika is working closely with Mpac on completing the fabrication and testing of a 1.5MWh solid-state battery assembly line capable of delivering Ilika’s Goliath prototype large-format pouch cells to automotive original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. As stated in October 2023, the solid-state battery assembly line is expected to be fully operational at Ilika’s facility by the end of H1 2025. In parallel, the activities with Agratas have produced a detailed gap analysis between Agratas’s leading edge lithium-ion battery process and Ilika’s process with the key result that the solid-state battery application would cause minimum disruption.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Sustainability & Green News

UK Sustainable Investments Latest News

Explore the latest advancements in the UK's sustainable investments, from renewable energy breakthroughs to green technology funding, paving the path to a greener future.
Ilika Plc

Ilika: Pioneering Solid-State Battery Advancements (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) CEO Graeme Purdy discusses exciting Stereax and Goliath milestones, including US commissioning and customer engagement strategies.

Inside Ilika plc, The Road to Commercialising Revolutionary Battery Tech with Dr Tom McColm (Video)

Explore insights from Dr. Tom McColm on Ilika plc’s advances in solid-state batteries and their journey towards commercial success in medtech and EV markets.

Ilika plc Advancing Solid-State Battery Innovation with Strategic Milestones

Ilika plc reports impressive 2024 half-year results, advancing solid-state battery tech with Stereax and Goliath for MedTech and EV applications.
Ilika Plc

Ilika CEO on Stereax batteries commissioning and future plans (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc's CEO, Graeme Purdy, discusses the successful commissioning of Stereax batteries at Cirtec, product qualification, and future developments.
Ilika plc

Ilika Plc Stereax Production Milestone Signals a Bright Future – Cavendish

Ilika plc advances solid-state battery tech with Stereax® production starting in the US, marking a pivotal step towards commercial sales this year.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.