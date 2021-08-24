Twitter
Ilika plc Stereaxâ Manufacturing Update

Ilika plc

Ilika plc (LON:IKA), a pioneer in solid-state battery technology, has provided an update on progress towards implementing Ilika’s Stereax manufacturing plans.

Ilika’s prime contractor has successfully completed the construction of Ilika’s 340 m2 cleanroom at its 1600m2 Stereax manufacturing facility and has now handed over site control to Ilika’s operational team. The key deposition tools, previously referred to as “Tool 1” and “Tool 2”, as well as the principal etching equipment, have completed their factory acceptance tests and have been delivered to site for facilitisation prior to the start of site acceptance testing and the commencement of process qualification.

Process qualification will continue through Q4 2021, with product qualification expected to take place in Q1 2022, supporting the commencement of product sales from Q2 2022.

Recruitment of the Stereax manufacturing team leaders has been completed, under the leadership of Paul Marron, Ilika’s Technology Transfer and Manufacturing Director.

Ilika continues to engage with its portfolio of customers from the Industrial IoT and medical device sectors, including through the provision of Stereax samples from Ilika’s pilot line.

Ilika’s CEO Graeme Purdy, stated: “Progress on site has been very gratifying to see over the summer and, despite significant global disruption to supply chains, the Ilika team, our vendors and suppliers have worked very hard to deliver our planned project implementation schedule.”

