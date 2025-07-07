Follow us on:

Ilika prepares solid state showcase in Birmingham

Ilika Plc

In the heart of England’s industrial engine, a measured yet deliberate presence is about to signal a pivotal moment for next-generation energy storage. As the NEC in Birmingham readies to host the UK’s premier battery technology gathering, Ilika’s leadership will step into the spotlight, hinting at strategic moves that could reverberate through today’s evolving supply chains.

Ilika’s decision to place its chief executive and head of sales at the centre of high-profile discussions signals more than a speaking engagement; it reflects an intent to influence the debate around manufacturing scale-up and the commercial readiness of solid-state cells. On 10 July, CEO Graeme Purdy will join peers on a panel asking whether the industry’s push for gigafactories truly aligns with the market’s roadmap for sustainable growth. Later that afternoon, John Tinson, Vice-President of Sales & Marketing, will confront the lingering technical and regulatory hurdles facing solid-state adoption, mapping out how Ilika’s proprietary approach might shift timelines for widespread deployment. In doing so, the company underscores its commitment to positioning solid-state within the broader battery ecosystem, rather than as an isolated niche.

This engagement comes as Ilika advances beyond laboratory milestones toward demonstration-scale operations. The Battery Cells & Systems Expo, running from 8 to 10 July 2025, brings together over 300 exhibitors and an anticipated 5,500 visitors, encompassing automakers, utilities, integrators and cell producers from across the globe. With four co-located events covering vehicle electrification, advanced materials and ceramics, the gathering offers a comprehensive lens on the technological synergies shaping tomorrow’s electric platforms. For Ilika, the convergence of materials scientists, OEM decision-makers and systems integrators presents an opportunity to articulate how its scalable solid-state cells could slot into diverse applications, from micromobility to electric vehicles and medical devices.

Investors tracking Ilika’s trajectory will note that the company has pursued a materials-to-product model, retaining control over each stage of the value chain. While many players focus solely on cell chemistry, Ilika has invested in production-ready pilot lines and partnered with equipment suppliers to validate process flows. Highlighting this at Birmingham is a strategic choice: by framing the gigafactory question, Purdy can expose the cost-benefit calculus of smaller, modular facilities versus massive production plants. Such a debate resonates with capital markets, as investors weigh the trade-offs between scale economies and flexibility in an industry where technological advances can swiftly alter competitive dynamics.

Meanwhile, Tinson’s session on overcoming commercialisation hurdles will delve into real-world data, cycle life, safety metrics and manufacturing yields, that investors scrutinise when assessing technology readiness. By positioning these insights within the context of regulatory approval paths and supply-chain bottlenecks, Ilika aims to demonstrate that solid-state is no longer a speculative future prospect but a near-term market entrant. This narrative could reinforce confidence that the company’s roadmap to revenue generation is both credible and grounded in tangible milestones.

Beyond the sessions themselves, Ilika’s presence at NEC offers networking avenues with potential strategic partners. The Expo’s exhibitor floor, dotted with equipment vendors, licensing firms and bolt-on technology providers, may yield alliances that accelerate Ilika’s scale-up or open new end-market channels. For investors, the outcome of such connections can be as material as any formal announcement, whether through licensing agreements, joint development projects or supply contracts that underpin revenue forecasts.

As the industry grapples with questions of standardisation, raw-material sourcing and end-of-life recycling, Ilika’s dual focus on technological validation and commercial dialogue may prove prescient. By steering conversations around factory design and readiness hurdles, the company seeks to shape the benchmarks against which all solid-state entrants will be measured. For those allocating capital to next-wave battery innovators, Ilika’s Birmingham agenda may offer clarity on both timing and positioning within a crowded field.

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology enabling solutions for applications in Industrial IoT, MedTech, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.

