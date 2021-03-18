Twitter
Ilika plc Recieves ISO Certification of Environmental Management System

Ilika plc

Ilika plc (LON:IKA), a pioneer in solid-state battery technology, has today announced that it has received ISO 14001:2015 certification following an assessment of its environmental management system.

The accreditation covers the Company’s continuing research and development as well as production and commercialisation of both its Stereax miniature batteries for Industrial Internet of Things and medical device applications, and the larger format Goliath batteries for automotive and consumer electronics applications.

ISO 14001:2015 is part of a family of standards developed by the International Organisation for Standardisation. It specifies the requirements for an environmental management system that an organisation can use to enhance its environmental performance. The certification confirms that environmental impact is being continuously monitored and improved.

Graeme Purdy, Chief Executive Officer of Ilika, said: “We are pleased to have been accredited with this ISO standard, which, alongside the LSE green economy classification that we received just over a year ago, serves as excellent recognition of our eco-friendly credentials. We take our Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance responsibilities seriously and this certification, together with our existing ISO 9001 accreditation, demonstrates that commitment to all our stakeholders.”

Ilika plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability. Stereax solid-state batteries are also customisable in shape and form, stackable and operational at high temperatures.

