Ilika plc posting annual report and notice of AGM

Ilika plc (LON:IKA), a pioneer in solid-state battery technology, confirmed today that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2022 and the Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) will be made available shortly to view or download by clicking the links below, following the registration to receive shareholder communications from Ilika electronically.

– Ilika plc Annual Report and Accounts www.ilika.com/investors/financial-reports

– Ilika plc Notice of Annual General Meeting https://www.ilika.com/investors/aim-rule-26

Notice of AGM

The AGM is to be held on Tuesday 20 September 2022 at 2:00pm at the offices of Eversheds Sutherlands LLP, One Wood Street, London EC2V 7WS.

We are delighted to welcome back shareholders who are able to join our AGM. If you are not planning to attend the meeting and would like someone else to vote for you at the meeting (or any adjournment of the meeting), please complete the form of proxy which can be accessed using the following link www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy



Shareholders are encouraged to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as their proxy with their voting instructions. Please vote online at www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy and enter the Control Number, your Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) and PIN shown below.

To be valid, proxy appointments for the Annual General Meeting must be received by the Company’s Registrar, Computershare Investor Services PLC, no later than 2:00pm on 16 September 2022.



If you wish to attend the AGM in your capacity as a shareholder, please bring proof of shareholding or if shares are held through a nominee account, a letter of representation, to facilitate your entry to the Meeting.