Ilika’s solid-state battery breakthrough positions UK as EV powerhouse

Ilika is spearheading a transformative shift in the UK’s electric vehicle (EV) landscape by advancing solid-state battery technology. With strategic initiatives and robust backing, the company is poised to redefine energy storage solutions, offering investors a compelling opportunity in a rapidly evolving market.

Ilika, a pioneering UK-based company, is making significant strides in the development and production of solid-state batteries (SSBs), a technology set to revolutionise the electric vehicle (EV) industry. The company’s flagship project, the Goliath solid-state battery, is at the forefront of this innovation, promising enhanced energy density, safety, and longevity compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

In collaboration with the Mpac Group, Ilika is leading the SiSTEM project, a £2.7 million initiative aimed at developing production tools for a high-volume SSB line tailored for electric vehicles. This 16-month project is a critical step towards establishing a 1.5MWh SSB pilot line, scalable to full production capacity. The SiSTEM project builds upon the successful BUS100 programme, which demonstrated the feasibility of adapting existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing equipment for SSB production.

The company’s strategic partnerships extend to the UK Battery Innovation Centre (UKBIC), where formulation and coating lines are being trialled with Ilika’s SSB chemistry. This collaboration aims to validate the scalability of Ilika’s technology using existing infrastructure, thereby accelerating the transition from prototype to mass production. The SOLSTICE feasibility study further supports this approach, concluding that over two-thirds of the required tools for SSB production already exist in lithium-ion battery factories.

Ilika’s roadmap includes the development of a scaled SSB assembly line capable of delivering A-sample automotive pouch cells for testing by 2025. This milestone is pivotal for engaging with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and integrating SSB cells into their test programmes. The company’s commitment to innovation and scalability positions it as a key player in the UK’s ambition to become a leader in EV technology.

The UK government’s support for Ilika’s initiatives underscores the strategic importance of SSB technology in achieving net-zero emissions targets. Through funding from the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC) and the Automotive Transformation Fund (ATF), Ilika is part of a broader effort to scale up EV battery systems and establish large-scale manufacturing facilities in the UK. This includes collaborations with other industry players like Cornish Lithium and Green Lithium, focusing on securing a domestic supply chain for critical battery materials.

Ilika’s advancements in SSB technology not only promise to enhance the performance and safety of EVs but also contribute to the UK’s energy security and economic growth. By reducing reliance on imported battery components and fostering domestic innovation, the company is playing a crucial role in the UK’s transition to a sustainable transportation future.

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology enabling solutions for applications in Industrial IoT, MedTech, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.