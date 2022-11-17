Ilika delighted to welcome Jason Stewart as Chief Financial Officer

Ilika plc (LON:IKA), a pioneer in solid-state battery technology, has announced the appointment of Jason Stewart as Chief Financial Officer to the Board of Directors, effective as of 3rd January 2023.

Jason is a senior Finance Director and Executive with significant commercial experience in the manufacturing sector. Most recently, Jason was the Interim CFO at Sunseeker International ltd where he successfully managed the company through the COVID-19 crisis, managing costs and re-establishing production subsequent to the lockdown.

A CIMA qualified accountant, Jason joined Sunseeker in 2010 and held several senior roles including Director of Commercial Finance & IT and Head of Strategy & Performance Management. Prior to this, he spent five years with B&Q ltd in various finance roles after he completed his professional training with Kerry Foods ltd. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge across financial functions, with particular expertise in project appraisals, performance management and business development.

The appointment follows the departure of the previous CFO, Steve Boydell, who stepped down in July this year to pursue other opportunities.

Commenting on the appointment, Graeme Purdy, Ilika plc CEO, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jason to Ilika and look forward to working with him at such an exciting time for the Company. Jason has an impressive level of breadth and depth in terms of his previous experience and capabilities, and it is no doubt that his knowledge of the manufacturing sector will prove invaluable as we take Ilika forward. “The Board would also like to take this opportunity to, again, express its appreciation to Steve and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

Further disclosures pursuant to Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Jason Robert Fredrick Stewart, age 44, is currently or has previously been a director of the following companies within the past five years:

Current Directorships Previous Directorships None Sunseeker USA Holdings Inc.

Jason Stewart owns no shares in Ilika plc. There are no further disclosures required.