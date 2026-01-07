Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Ilika aligns solid state production with lithium-ion supply chains

Ilika Plc

Ilika’s Goliath programme has moved into a phase where its manufacturing process has been proven at scale using standard lithium-ion equipment, a key step in reducing both complexity and cost.

The company has already demonstrated its process at the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre using equipment that is commonly found in lithium-ion battery production lines. This reuse of proven tools allows Ilika to scale up without the delays or capital costs usually associated with custom setups. It also positions the company to take advantage of existing global supply chains.

Material choices are equally pragmatic. Most of the bill of materials for Goliath cells mirrors that of high-nickel NMC lithium-ion batteries, with a major difference being the electrolyte. Ilika uses a ceramic oxide that is widely available off the shelf, avoiding the need for specialised or rare additives. This focus on commoditised inputs helps keep costs predictable and scalable. Its silicon-based anode materials are expected to reach similar levels of availability and pricing in the near term, further improving the long-term economics.

ilikaDownload

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology enabling solutions for applications in Industrial IoT, MedTech, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Ilika Plc

Ilika aligns solid state production with lithium-ion supply chains

Ilika’s Goliath batteries are being scaled with standard lithium-ion tools and low-cost materials to match today’s battery economics.
Ilika Plc

Ilika plc 2025 Review, Stereax Commercial Shipments, Goliath Scale-Up and Funding Progress

Take a look back at Ilika’s 2025 progress, as the company moved from laboratory validation to manufacturing, delivering key Stereax and Goliath solid-state battery milestones.

Ilika plc: Stereax M300 Prototypes Scale Up as Cirtec Manufacturing Begins (Video)

Ilika plc CEO Graeme Purdy confirms that the Stereax M300 — their miniature solid-state battery — is now in commercial production via Cirtec Medical in the US. With 21 customers lined up and applications ranging from pain neurostimulators to smart orthodontics, this marks a major milestone for the company.
Ilika Plc

Ilika’s larger solid‑state cells signal a turning point in next‑gen battery tech

Ilika’s new 10 amp-hour solid-state cells point to a shift from lab validation to scalable, real-world relevance.
Ilika

Ilika ships first Stereax M300 prototypes

Ilika has begun shipping prototype Stereax M300 solid state batteries to customers, marking a key commercial milestone for the company.
Ilika plc

Ilika plc CEO Graeme Purdy on 10Ah Goliath battery prototypes and 50Ah plans

Ilika's Graeme Purdy discusses scaling the Goliath solid-state battery to 10Ah, the role of the automated pilot line, manufacturing yields, and how this work supports future 50Ah development.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple