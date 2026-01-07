Ilika aligns solid state production with lithium-ion supply chains

Ilika’s Goliath programme has moved into a phase where its manufacturing process has been proven at scale using standard lithium-ion equipment, a key step in reducing both complexity and cost.

The company has already demonstrated its process at the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre using equipment that is commonly found in lithium-ion battery production lines. This reuse of proven tools allows Ilika to scale up without the delays or capital costs usually associated with custom setups. It also positions the company to take advantage of existing global supply chains.

Material choices are equally pragmatic. Most of the bill of materials for Goliath cells mirrors that of high-nickel NMC lithium-ion batteries, with a major difference being the electrolyte. Ilika uses a ceramic oxide that is widely available off the shelf, avoiding the need for specialised or rare additives. This focus on commoditised inputs helps keep costs predictable and scalable. Its silicon-based anode materials are expected to reach similar levels of availability and pricing in the near term, further improving the long-term economics.

