hVIVO announces new major holder

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO) a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease products using human challenge clinical trials, has announced that it has been notified of a change in major holdings.

On the 27th October 2022 the threshold in which notification is required was crossed when Allan Rankin purchased 20,702,209 shares in the company, which represents 3.09% voting rights.

The transaction completed on the 3rd of November 2022.

hVIVO runs challenge studies in London from its Whitechapel quarantine clinic, its state-of-the-art QMB clinic with its highly specialised on-site virology and immunology laboratory, and its clinic in Plumbers Row. To recruit volunteers / patients for its studies, the Company leverages its unique clinical trial recruitment capacity via its FluCamp volunteer screening facilities in London and Manchester.